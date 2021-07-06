John Lee, now Hong Kong’s chief secretary, will play a major role in determining who can run for office. Photo: Nora Tam John Lee, now Hong Kong’s chief secretary, will play a major role in determining who can run for office. Photo: Nora Tam
John Lee, now Hong Kong’s chief secretary, will play a major role in determining who can run for office. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong chief secretary John Lee tapped to lead vetting committee for would-be election candidates

  • The former security chief will be joined by constitutional affairs chief Erick Tsang, security secretary Chris Tang and home affairs minister Caspar Tsui
  • Three unofficial members – former justice secretary Elsie Leung, ex-Legco president Rita Fan and one-time university president Lawrence Lau – round out the committee

Tony Cheung
Updated: 11:29am, 6 Jul, 2021

