City leader Carrie Lam has hailed the national security law as having restored order, but says more laws may be needed. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam pledges new laws to shore up national security after Beijing sets issue as city’s top priority
- Recent knife attack on police officer, arrests related to violent crimes, online threats all part of worrying trend, Lam says
- Chief executive calls for implementation of new laws to be sped up after President Xi Jinping tells city to focus on national security
