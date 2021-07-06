City leader Carrie Lam has hailed the national security law as having restored order, but says more laws may be needed. Photo: EPA-EFE City leader Carrie Lam has hailed the national security law as having restored order, but says more laws may be needed. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam pledges new laws to shore up national security after Beijing sets issue as city’s top priority

  • Recent knife attack on police officer, arrests related to violent crimes, online threats all part of worrying trend, Lam says
  • Chief executive calls for implementation of new laws to be sped up after President Xi Jinping tells city to focus on national security

Tony Cheung  and Natalie Wong

Updated: 3:47pm, 6 Jul, 2021

