Flowers were left at the scene of a knife attack on a police officer. The assailant died after turning the weapon on himself. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong No 2 official slams ‘apologists’ for July 1 stabbing of police officer, says those downplaying terrorism are ‘sinners for 1,000 years’
- Chief Secretary John Lee accuses some academics, commentators of making remarks condoning the knife attack on a police officer
- Former HKU law dean earlier questioned whether those laying flowers for the dead assailant were promoting terrorism
Topic | Hong Kong police
