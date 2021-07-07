Flowers were left at the scene of a knife attack on a police officer. The assailant died after turning the weapon on himself. Photo: Dickson Lee Flowers were left at the scene of a knife attack on a police officer. The assailant died after turning the weapon on himself. Photo: Dickson Lee
Flowers were left at the scene of a knife attack on a police officer. The assailant died after turning the weapon on himself. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong No 2 official slams ‘apologists’ for July 1 stabbing of police officer, says those downplaying terrorism are ‘sinners for 1,000 years’

  • Chief Secretary John Lee accuses some academics, commentators of making remarks condoning the knife attack on a police officer
  • Former HKU law dean earlier questioned whether those laying flowers for the dead assailant were promoting terrorism

Tony Cheung  and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 5:47pm, 7 Jul, 2021

