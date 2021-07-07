Welfare chief Law Chi-kwong attends a Legislative Council vote on a proposal increasing the number of statutory holidays on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse Welfare chief Law Chi-kwong attends a Legislative Council vote on a proposal increasing the number of statutory holidays on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Welfare chief Law Chi-kwong attends a Legislative Council vote on a proposal increasing the number of statutory holidays on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong lawmakers approve plan to add 5 new statutory holidays by 2030, with Buddha’s Birthday first in line

  • In passing measure unamended, Legislative Council overrules wishes of labour, business sectors, which sought to adjust time frame
  • After Buddha’s Birthday, next holidays to be added will be Boxing Day, three days around Easter

Tony Cheung
Updated: 7:25pm, 7 Jul, 2021

