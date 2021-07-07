Pro-establishment legislators say Hong Kong needs a new museum showcasing the Communist Party. Photo: Felix Wong Pro-establishment legislators say Hong Kong needs a new museum showcasing the Communist Party. Photo: Felix Wong
Pro-establishment legislators say Hong Kong needs a new museum showcasing the Communist Party. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong lawmakers urge government to build museum on Communist Party history

  • While ruling party recently marked its centenary and celebrated its achievements, some Hongkongers still harbour animosity towards it, lawmaker Michael Luk says
  • Constitutional affairs chief Erick Tsang says Hong Kong Museum of History has already displayed exhibits showing party’s relationship with city

Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 7:47pm, 7 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pro-establishment legislators say Hong Kong needs a new museum showcasing the Communist Party. Photo: Felix Wong Pro-establishment legislators say Hong Kong needs a new museum showcasing the Communist Party. Photo: Felix Wong
Pro-establishment legislators say Hong Kong needs a new museum showcasing the Communist Party. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE