Pro-establishment legislators say Hong Kong needs a new museum showcasing the Communist Party. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong lawmakers urge government to build museum on Communist Party history
- While ruling party recently marked its centenary and celebrated its achievements, some Hongkongers still harbour animosity towards it, lawmaker Michael Luk says
- Constitutional affairs chief Erick Tsang says Hong Kong Museum of History has already displayed exhibits showing party’s relationship with city
