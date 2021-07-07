Beverage giant Vitasoy says it has sacked the member of staff responsible for a memo relating to the stabbing of a police officer. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s Vitasoy has fired employee who wrote memo mourning death of co-worker who stabbed police officer, chairman says
- The unauthorised internal message at the beverage giant created a firestorm on social media in mainland China, including calls for boycotts of its products
- Winston Lo, 80, reiterates that wording of memo was ‘extremely inappropriate’, ’deviated from the company’s core values’
