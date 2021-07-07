Barristers will not be the only lawyers to be awarded the title of senior counsel under plans to go before Hong Kong’s legislature. Photo: AP Barristers will not be the only lawyers to be awarded the title of senior counsel under plans to go before Hong Kong’s legislature. Photo: AP
Hong Kong pushes ahead with extending senior counsel eligibility to government solicitors, despite strong opposition from barristers

  • Government solicitors will qualify for senior counsel promotion under planned reforms ending the status’ exclusivity for barristers
  • Department of Justice reveals draft legislation will be tabled next week; Bar Association warns move threatens profession’s independence

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 8:20pm, 7 Jul, 2021

