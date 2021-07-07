A woman walks past a display set up by Falun Gong on a street corner in Causeway Bay in 2013. Photo: Felix Wong
National security law: Hong Kong authorities to investigate Falun Gong after lawmakers call for it to be banned
- Pro-establishment lawmakers accuse spiritual movement, considered cult by Beijing, of being pawn of foreign forces, subverting state power
- Security chief Chris Tang vows to investigate, but stops short of offering definitive answer as to whether group is illegal under security law
