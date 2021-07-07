Clashes break out between riot police and students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin on November 12, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: two students found guilty of rioting during violent protest at university campus in November 2019
- Judge rejects Cheung Chun-ho and Tang Hei-man’s claims they went to scene of clashes at Chinese University’s Sha Tin campus either by error or out of curiosity
- They were also found guilty of violating the government’s ban on wearing masks at demonstrations
