Clashes break out between riot police and students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin on November 12, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong Clashes break out between riot police and students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin on November 12, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: two students found guilty of rioting during violent protest at university campus in November 2019

  • Judge rejects Cheung Chun-ho and Tang Hei-man’s claims they went to scene of clashes at Chinese University’s Sha Tin campus either by error or out of curiosity
  • They were also found guilty of violating the government’s ban on wearing masks at demonstrations

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 10:51pm, 7 Jul, 2021

