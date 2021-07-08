The University of Hong Kong student union building in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: May Tse The University of Hong Kong student union building in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong university condemns student leaders over decision to ‘appreciate sacrifice’ made by man who stabbed policeman then killed himself

  • University of Hong Kong issues statement saying it opposes any ‘speech or acts that promote or justify violence’
  • Council motion expressed ‘deep sadness’ at death of Leung Kin-fai, who attacked officer in Causeway Bay on July 1

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau
Updated: 2:02pm, 8 Jul, 2021

