At least two-thirds of Hong Kong’s remaining opposition district councillors are expected to be disqualified. Photo: Felix Wong
More than 200 Hong Kong district councillors could be forced out of office as criteria for disqualification expands
- Posting protest-related slogans on office walls joins list of reasons for removal, government source says, noting national security law violations not required
- At least 64 opposition councillors resigned overnight as news of the coming cull circulated, including a requirement they return their salaries
At least two-thirds of Hong Kong’s remaining opposition district councillors are expected to be disqualified. Photo: Felix Wong