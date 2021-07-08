At least two-thirds of Hong Kong’s remaining opposition district councillors are expected to be disqualified. Photo: Felix Wong At least two-thirds of Hong Kong’s remaining opposition district councillors are expected to be disqualified. Photo: Felix Wong
More than 200 Hong Kong district councillors could be forced out of office as criteria for disqualification expands

  • Posting protest-related slogans on office walls joins list of reasons for removal, government source says, noting national security law violations not required
  • At least 64 opposition councillors resigned overnight as news of the coming cull circulated, including a requirement they return their salaries

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 8:00pm, 8 Jul, 2021

