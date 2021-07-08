A District Court judge on Thursday gave a speech from the bench condemning judicial harassment. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong judge gives speech from bench decrying harassment faced by him and his colleagues
- Speaking at end of day’s proceedings in protest-related trial, Judge Stanley Chan says ‘heaven is watching’ those behind harassing phone calls, faxes
- In statement, Department of Justice warns against seeking to ‘exert influence over court proceedings through despicable means’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A District Court judge on Thursday gave a speech from the bench condemning judicial harassment. Photo: Warton Li