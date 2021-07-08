A sign outside government headquarters urges people to use the official Covid-19 risk-exposure app. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong customs and immigration chiefs admit breaking social-distancing rules at private banquet
- Customs boss Hermes Tang and immigration head Au Ka-wang say they were fined HK$5,000 for violating four-person gathering limit at luxury clubhouse
- The breach only came to light because police later investigated claims by a female guest she was sexually assaulted after returning home
