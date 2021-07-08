A sign outside government headquarters urges people to use the official Covid-19 risk-exposure app. Photo: Felix Wong A sign outside government headquarters urges people to use the official Covid-19 risk-exposure app. Photo: Felix Wong
A sign outside government headquarters urges people to use the official Covid-19 risk-exposure app. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Coronavirus: Hong Kong customs and immigration chiefs admit breaking social-distancing rules at private banquet

  • Customs boss Hermes Tang and immigration head Au Ka-wang say they were fined HK$5,000 for violating four-person gathering limit at luxury clubhouse
  • The breach only came to light because police later investigated claims by a female guest she was sexually assaulted after returning home

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung  and Clifford Lo

Updated: 11:00pm, 8 Jul, 2021

