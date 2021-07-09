The University of Hong Kong student union council resigned early on Friday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong university student leaders quit after backlash over motion ‘mourning’ man who knifed policeman then killed himself
- University of Hong Kong student union executive committee resigns en masse and says they let their peers down
- But departing president Charles Kwok will not say if university pressured them into doing so, or if police had contacted them
