The University of Hong Kong student union council resigned early on Friday. Photo: Nora Tam The University of Hong Kong student union council resigned early on Friday. Photo: Nora Tam
The University of Hong Kong student union council resigned early on Friday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong university student leaders quit after backlash over motion ‘mourning’ man who knifed policeman then killed himself

  • University of Hong Kong student union executive committee resigns en masse and says they let their peers down
  • But departing president Charles Kwok will not say if university pressured them into doing so, or if police had contacted them

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 9:43am, 9 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The University of Hong Kong student union council resigned early on Friday. Photo: Nora Tam The University of Hong Kong student union council resigned early on Friday. Photo: Nora Tam
The University of Hong Kong student union council resigned early on Friday. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE