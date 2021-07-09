Legal scholar Johannes Chan has left his role as chair professor of public law after the University of Hong Kong declined to renew his contract. Photo: Nora Tam Legal scholar Johannes Chan has left his role as chair professor of public law after the University of Hong Kong declined to renew his contract. Photo: Nora Tam
Legal scholar Johannes Chan has left his role as chair professor of public law after the University of Hong Kong declined to renew his contract. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Outspoken Hong Kong law professor Johannes Chan leaves post after HKU contract expires, sources say

  • But Chan, who was previously HKU’s longest serving law dean, will continue to teach part-time going forward, source says
  • Move coincides with political flap in which city’s No 2 official appeared to call him out over comments he gave to media about July 1 stabbing attack

Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 4:27pm, 9 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Legal scholar Johannes Chan has left his role as chair professor of public law after the University of Hong Kong declined to renew his contract. Photo: Nora Tam Legal scholar Johannes Chan has left his role as chair professor of public law after the University of Hong Kong declined to renew his contract. Photo: Nora Tam
Legal scholar Johannes Chan has left his role as chair professor of public law after the University of Hong Kong declined to renew his contract. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE