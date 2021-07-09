Legal scholar Johannes Chan has left his role as chair professor of public law after the University of Hong Kong declined to renew his contract. Photo: Nora Tam
Outspoken Hong Kong law professor Johannes Chan leaves post after HKU contract expires, sources say
- But Chan, who was previously HKU’s longest serving law dean, will continue to teach part-time going forward, source says
- Move coincides with political flap in which city’s No 2 official appeared to call him out over comments he gave to media about July 1 stabbing attack
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
Legal scholar Johannes Chan has left his role as chair professor of public law after the University of Hong Kong declined to renew his contract. Photo: Nora Tam