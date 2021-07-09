Lo Kin-hei, chairman of the Democratic Party. Photo: Edmond So Lo Kin-hei, chairman of the Democratic Party. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong leader must clarify process for unseating opposition politicians, head of Democratic Party says

  • Nearly 40 per cent of the opposition district councillors who swept to power in 2019 have quit as the government prepares to carry out its loyalty review
  • Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei urges city leader to publicly state whether unseated politicians will have to pay back salaries, as earlier reported

Tony Cheung
Updated: 8:04pm, 9 Jul, 2021

Lo Kin-hei, chairman of the Democratic Party. Photo: Edmond So Lo Kin-hei, chairman of the Democratic Party. Photo: Edmond So
