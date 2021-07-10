Newly appointed Hong Kong No 2 official John Lee. Photo: Nora Tam Newly appointed Hong Kong No 2 official John Lee. Photo: Nora Tam
Newly appointed Hong Kong No 2 official John Lee. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: candidates deemed ‘unpatriotic’ will be told disqualification reasons, No 2 official says, vowing transparency

  • Chief Secretary John Lee also suggests unseated opposition district councillors can still try for future polls as eligibility reassessed on every application
  • Former security minister is also the newly appointed chairman of the powerful vetting committee that will ensure candidates are no threat to national security

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 1:03pm, 10 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Newly appointed Hong Kong No 2 official John Lee. Photo: Nora Tam Newly appointed Hong Kong No 2 official John Lee. Photo: Nora Tam
Newly appointed Hong Kong No 2 official John Lee. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE