Police commissioner Raymond Siu speaks to the media after reviewing a parade of new force graduates. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong No 2 says city weighing legal, regulatory options against ‘fake news’ as police chief blames it for stirring hatred against force
- Chief Secretary John Lee suggests ‘self-regulation’ by media outlets could shape eventual government action, pledges to be mindful of press freedom
- But head of local journalist association notes duo’s lack of media experience, saying they tend to ‘always frame things as fake news’
