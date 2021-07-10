Police commissioner Raymond Siu speaks to the media after reviewing a parade of new force graduates. Photo: Winson Wong Police commissioner Raymond Siu speaks to the media after reviewing a parade of new force graduates. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong No 2 says city weighing legal, regulatory options against ‘fake news’ as police chief blames it for stirring hatred against force

  • Chief Secretary John Lee suggests ‘self-regulation’ by media outlets could shape eventual government action, pledges to be mindful of press freedom
  • But head of local journalist association notes duo’s lack of media experience, saying they tend to ‘always frame things as fake news’

Kanis Leung  and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 5:57pm, 10 Jul, 2021

