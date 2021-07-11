Opposition supporters celebrate their November 2019 landslide in district council elections. Less than two years later, many of those elected are in danger of being ousted from office. Photo: AP
Uncertainty ahead for Hong Kong district councils as arrests, mass resignations deplete opposition ranks
- Residents step up to do more in some areas, as district council power balance is overturned
- Pro-establishment candidates who lost in 2019 seize opportunity to reclaim district influence
Opposition supporters celebrate their November 2019 landslide in district council elections. Less than two years later, many of those elected are in danger of being ousted from office. Photo: AP