Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam (right) and her deputy, former security chief John Lee. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong No 2 official John Lee’s focus is on national security, not other policy issues, Carrie Lam says
- City leader acknowledges her deputy’s lack of experience in other areas traditionally overseen by chief secretary, but insists she will helm these
- Lam also tight-lipped on re-election bid, but reveals coming policy address will focus on vision for city, as though penned by a new office-holder
