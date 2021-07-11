Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Sunday said three of the city’s senior officials had paid a sufficient price for violating social-distancing rules. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong security officials caught violating coronavirus rules have paid the price, Lam says, urging public to move on from scandal
- Customs chief, immigration director and security undersecretary suffered blow to their reputations, city leader says, while fines proved no favouritism was at play
- But opposition councillor accuses chief executive of ‘embarrassing’ softness on the subject and calls for probe into whether other rules governing officials were violated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
