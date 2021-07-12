The Falun Gong has publicly made its case against the Chinese government since 1996 in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Outlawed, branded a cult in mainland China, Falun Gong faces calls to be banned under Hong Kong’s national security law
- Lawmakers ask why group is allowed to exist in city, despite its openly anti-Beijing activities
- Falun Gong’s Hong Kong chief insists group has been law-abiding, should be allowed to carry on
The Falun Gong has publicly made its case against the Chinese government since 1996 in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong