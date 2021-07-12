Carrie Lam (centre) gives another radio interview on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s talk of ‘visionary’ policy address sparks speculation she is aiming for another five-year term
- Analysts say policy speech could serve as a ‘remarketing’ exercise for her to convince Beijing she should be allowed another five years in office
- But critics suggest her failure to address long-standing housing shortages will raise doubts as to whether she can command the public’s support
Topic | Carrie Lam
Carrie Lam (centre) gives another radio interview on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam