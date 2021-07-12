Carrie Lam (centre) gives another radio interview on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam Carrie Lam (centre) gives another radio interview on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Carrie Lam (centre) gives another radio interview on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Carrie Lam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s talk of ‘visionary’ policy address sparks speculation she is aiming for another five-year term

  • Analysts say policy speech could serve as a ‘remarketing’ exercise for her to convince Beijing she should be allowed another five years in office
  • But critics suggest her failure to address long-standing housing shortages will raise doubts as to whether she can command the public’s support

Topic |   Carrie Lam
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:32pm, 12 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Carrie Lam (centre) gives another radio interview on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam Carrie Lam (centre) gives another radio interview on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Carrie Lam (centre) gives another radio interview on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE