Rosanda Mok on Monday became one of nearly 200 Hong Kong district councillors to step down in recent days amid government pressure. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong authorities have weak legal case for demanding disqualified councillors return pay, but ‘tactic worked’, government sources say

  • Insider says while forcing councillors to return every penny from Day 1 of their terms lacked ‘strong legal basis’, the mere idea resulted in nearly 200 resignations
  • But one councillor who stepped down notes even if it were a bluff, the government could afford to tie things up in the courts, while they could not

Natalie Wong  and Chris Lau

Updated: 10:11am, 13 Jul, 2021

