Hong Kong electoral changes: candidates and members of powerful Election Committee must say if they or spouse hold BN(O) and other passports
- New form requires candidates and members to list if they or their spouses hold passports issued by other countries
- Move necessary to help in review of person’s eligibility to stand for election with new policy of only ‘patriots’ governing the city
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Sam Tsang