Hong Kong /  Politics

Top Hong Kong security officials to escape further punishment over hotpot dinner after city’s leader decides they did not break other rules or laws

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam says customs boss Hermes Tang, immigration director Au Ka-wang, and deputy security minister Sonny Au in clear
  • Lam compares social-distancing fines handed out to trio for incident in March to parking ticket or fine for littering

Topic |   Hong Kong social distancing
Tony Cheung

Updated: 12:43pm, 13 Jul, 2021

