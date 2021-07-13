The University of Hong Kong has taken down all the posters and banners displayed on the “democracy walls” around campus. Photo: May Tse The University of Hong Kong has taken down all the posters and banners displayed on the “democracy walls” around campus. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam ‘very angry’ and urges further action against university students after motion backing man who stabbed police officer

  • Chief executive ‘ashamed’ of University of Hong Kong after group’s resolution supporting man who attacked officer
  • Lam says student council’s apology should not be end of the matter and law enforcement should take action if they believe there is case to answer

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung
Updated: 1:42pm, 13 Jul, 2021

