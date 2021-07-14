View of the University of Hong Kong student union building. Photo: May Tse View of the University of Hong Kong student union building. Photo: May Tse
HKU student union members behind resolution ‘appreciating’ police attacker could face legal action next: government adviser

  • Executive councillor suggests Department of Justice already weighing legal proceedings a day after university withdrew recognition for the body
  • The fact the student group withdrew its motion a day later would only be relevant in mitigation if it went to court, according to Ronny Tong

Rachel Yeo

Updated: 1:22pm, 14 Jul, 2021

View of the University of Hong Kong student union building. Photo: May Tse
