Security secretary Chris Tang has defended three subordinates in hot water over an expensive meal they attended. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong security chief concedes subordinates’ hotpot meal was expensive, but says ‘sacrificing family time’ part of the job
- Secretary for Security Chris Tang also says he believes trio would have made different choices had they known the meal would be costly
- A senior legislator and former anti-corruption investigator have accused the officials of breaking ministerial codes by accepting ‘lavish entertainment’
Topic | Hong Kong politics
