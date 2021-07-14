The Candidate Eligibility Review Committee is chaired by Chief Secretary John Lee. Photo: Handout The Candidate Eligibility Review Committee is chaired by Chief Secretary John Lee. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong electoral changes: powerful vetting committee that will review hopefuls in coming polls holds first meeting

  • Seven-member body, established recently as part of Beijing’s drastic overhaul of city’s political system, holds talks but does not disclose details
  • Chaired by No 2 official John Lee, the Candidate Eligibility Review Committee will assess if election aspirants are national security threat

Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 8:25pm, 14 Jul, 2021

