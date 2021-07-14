US President Joe Biden has continued to take the tough approach to China relations favoured by the Trump administration. Photo: Bloomberg US President Joe Biden has continued to take the tough approach to China relations favoured by the Trump administration. Photo: Bloomberg
National security law: US businesses in Hong Kong say Biden taking wrong approach with planned advisory

  • American president is widely expected to warn US companies against doing business in the city
  • But entrepreneurs with decades of experience in Hong Kong say quiet diplomacy works far better than Trump-style confrontation

Updated: 9:34pm, 14 Jul, 2021

