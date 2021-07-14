The government has tweaked its proposed anti-doxxing amendments to address concerns raised by pro-establishment lawmakers. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong authorities agree to lower threshold for prosecution under new anti-doxxing law after lawmakers voice concerns
- New threshold will not require prosecutors to prove victim was psychologically harmed, only that suspect intended to threaten or harass
- Government also specifies which tech company employees can be legally compelled to remove offending information
