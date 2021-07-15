City leader Carrie Lam on Thursday pledged to focus on the city’s housing shortage during the last year of her term. Photo: Sun Yeung City leader Carrie Lam on Thursday pledged to focus on the city’s housing shortage during the last year of her term. Photo: Sun Yeung
City leader Carrie Lam on Thursday pledged to focus on the city’s housing shortage during the last year of her term. Photo: Sun Yeung
Carrie Lam pledges to focus on Hong Kong’s housing woes in final year of term

  • Maintaining land supply key to solving long-standing issue, city leader says, vowing to prevent ‘fragmentation of responsibilities’ among departments
  • Her own administration has shown ‘determination and courage’ on the issue, chief executive tells lawmakers

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 2:06pm, 15 Jul, 2021

