The main entrance to Lingnan University in Tuen Mun. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Fifth Hong Kong university begins to distance itself from its student union, as pressure mounts on organisations across city
- Lingnan University issues statement on Thursday saying it will no longer collect membership fees for its student union
- Move comes two days after University of Hong Kong completely cut ties with its student union
Topic | Hong Kong politics
