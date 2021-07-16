Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives at the Conrad Hotel to remotely attend a seminar on Friday focusing on the national security law. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives at the Conrad Hotel to remotely attend a seminar on Friday focusing on the national security law. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong leaders need to understand China, international affairs and not just have administrative ability, top Beijing official tells forum

  • Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office director draws ‘beautiful picture’ of city free from housing woes by time country’s founding is celebrated in 2049
  • ‘Political ability’, including reading the international situation, also key for future leaders, Xia Baolong indicates

Tony Cheung  and Catherine Wong

Updated: 1:48pm, 16 Jul, 2021

Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives at the Conrad Hotel to remotely attend a seminar on Friday focusing on the national security law. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
