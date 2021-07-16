Hong Kong’s national security police outside the student union office at the University of Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong national security police raid university student union as part of investigation into stabbed officer motion
- Police enter student union office on HKU campus and cordon off surrounding area; officers also search the on-site premises of student media
- University previously cut ties with the union over its response to Causeway Bay knife attack and condemned students for ‘serious misconduct’
