Hong Kong’s district councils have been largely dominated by the opposition camp since a landslide victory in 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Explainer |
Hong Kong’s district councils: with opposition members resigning in droves as oath looms, what happens next to these local bodies?
- Less than two years removed from a massive election victory, the opposition-dominated councils are being decimated by new rules and threatened pay grabs
- While more than 200 councillors have resigned in the past week, city leader Carrie Lam says ability of the bodies to function going forward not her concern
Hong Kong’s district councils have been largely dominated by the opposition camp since a landslide victory in 2019. Photo: Edmond So