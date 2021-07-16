Hong Kong’s district councils have been largely dominated by the opposition camp since a landslide victory in 2019. Photo: Edmond So Hong Kong’s district councils have been largely dominated by the opposition camp since a landslide victory in 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s district councils have been largely dominated by the opposition camp since a landslide victory in 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Politics

Explainer |
Hong Kong’s district councils: with opposition members resigning in droves as oath looms, what happens next to these local bodies?

  • Less than two years removed from a massive election victory, the opposition-dominated councils are being decimated by new rules and threatened pay grabs
  • While more than 200 councillors have resigned in the past week, city leader Carrie Lam says ability of the bodies to function going forward not her concern

Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 5:08pm, 16 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s district councils have been largely dominated by the opposition camp since a landslide victory in 2019. Photo: Edmond So Hong Kong’s district councils have been largely dominated by the opposition camp since a landslide victory in 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s district councils have been largely dominated by the opposition camp since a landslide victory in 2019. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE