Filmmaker Kiwi Chow says he will not leave Hong Kong in spite of security law risks after his film was screened at Cannes. Photo: Reuters
National security law: Hong Kong director has sold rights to protest documentary screened at Cannes, but says he won’t leave city in spite of risks

  • Hong Kong director Kiwi Chow says he does not want to be ruled by fear of the Beijing-imposed security law
  • His film, Revolution of Our Times, was screened at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday after being kept secret until the last minute

Kanis Leung
Updated: 9:13pm, 16 Jul, 2021

