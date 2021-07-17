The Hong Kong government has slammed the latest round of sanctions on Chinese officials and dismissed an advisory to US businesses in the city as ‘fearmongering’. Photo: AFP
National security law: US advisory to businesses in Hong Kong ‘unfounded fearmongering’, government says
- In a statement issued in the early hours, administration slams ‘hypocrisy and double standards’ of Biden administration
- Government also hits out at latest round of US sanctions, which targeted seven deputy directors of Beijing’s liaison office in the city
The Hong Kong government has slammed the latest round of sanctions on Chinese officials and dismissed an advisory to US businesses in the city as ‘fearmongering’. Photo: AFP