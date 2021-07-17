The Hong Kong government has slammed the latest round of sanctions on Chinese officials and dismissed an advisory to US businesses in the city as ‘fearmongering’. Photo: AFP The Hong Kong government has slammed the latest round of sanctions on Chinese officials and dismissed an advisory to US businesses in the city as ‘fearmongering’. Photo: AFP
The Hong Kong government has slammed the latest round of sanctions on Chinese officials and dismissed an advisory to US businesses in the city as ‘fearmongering’. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: US advisory to businesses in Hong Kong ‘unfounded fearmongering’, government says

  • In a statement issued in the early hours, administration slams ‘hypocrisy and double standards’ of Biden administration
  • Government also hits out at latest round of US sanctions, which targeted seven deputy directors of Beijing’s liaison office in the city

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:48am, 17 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hong Kong government has slammed the latest round of sanctions on Chinese officials and dismissed an advisory to US businesses in the city as ‘fearmongering’. Photo: AFP The Hong Kong government has slammed the latest round of sanctions on Chinese officials and dismissed an advisory to US businesses in the city as ‘fearmongering’. Photo: AFP
The Hong Kong government has slammed the latest round of sanctions on Chinese officials and dismissed an advisory to US businesses in the city as ‘fearmongering’. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE