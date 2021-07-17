Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) arrives at RTHK on Saturday to appear on a radio show. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s leader cannot be ‘overly limited’ by local laws and Beijing will punish corruption, Lam says in dismissing anti-bribery pledge
- Legislation that constrains chief executive goes ‘against our political system’, city leader tells radio audience
- But ‘no need to worry’ as the central government monitors her office and will ‘definitely see’ any acts of corruption
