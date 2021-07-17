The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong plans to renovate its new office space in Central, creating a collaborative working space. Photo: Felix Wong The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong plans to renovate its new office space in Central, creating a collaborative working space. Photo: Felix Wong
The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong plans to renovate its new office space in Central, creating a collaborative working space. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong shows ‘long-term commitment’ to city with new office purchase in Central

  • Move unveiled on heels of Biden administration advisory to US businesses underscoring threats posed by national security law
  • Business group intends to ‘navigate the challenges’, AmCham president says, and will move into Hong Kong Diamond Exchange Building space next year

Topic |   US-China relations
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 4:14pm, 17 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong plans to renovate its new office space in Central, creating a collaborative working space. Photo: Felix Wong The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong plans to renovate its new office space in Central, creating a collaborative working space. Photo: Felix Wong
The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong plans to renovate its new office space in Central, creating a collaborative working space. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE