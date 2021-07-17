Loyalty to China is essential for those seeking elected office in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong elections: vetting committee will weed out candidates ‘faking’ their loyalty pledges, John Lee says
- Elections hopefuls making bogus pledges will have their applications rejected, vetting committee chairman says
- Supporting independence, using ‘illegal means’ to force policy change will trigger loyalty test failure under committee criteria
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
Loyalty to China is essential for those seeking elected office in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong