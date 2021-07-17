Police raid the student union offices on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong Police raid the student union offices on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: University of Hong Kong student leaders probed over police attack motion to be ‘placed on watch list, intercepted if they try to leave city’

  • Dozens of national security police raided offices of University of Hong Kong student union and campus media on Friday
  • Source says no arrests are expected at this stage over controversial motion as police are still gathering evidence

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Clifford LoChan Ho-him
Clifford Lo  and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:35pm, 17 Jul, 2021

