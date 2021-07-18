Hong Kong government headquarters. Civil servants and political appointees have codes of conduct they must follow. Photo: Bloomberg
Scandal of Hong Kong security trio’s hotpot dinner bubbling away but were any codes of conduct broken?
- Hong Kong leader acknowledged trio’s lack of sensitivity, but noted they had paid price in terms of being fined and taking hit to their reputations
- Legal experts doubt any bribery law was broken but observers say lack of full and frank disclosure leaves bad taste
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong government headquarters. Civil servants and political appointees have codes of conduct they must follow. Photo: Bloomberg