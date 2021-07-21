District councils in Hong Kong are in crisis following a wave of resignations. Photo: May Tse District councils in Hong Kong are in crisis following a wave of resignations. Photo: May Tse
District councils in Hong Kong are in crisis following a wave of resignations. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Goodbye district councils? Hong Kong’s area committees set to replace local bodies reeling from wave of resignations

  • Government-appointed area, crime-fighting and fire safety committees step up, seeking more power, funding
  • Some district councils left with too few elected members to continue functioning effectively

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:47am, 21 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
District councils in Hong Kong are in crisis following a wave of resignations. Photo: May Tse District councils in Hong Kong are in crisis following a wave of resignations. Photo: May Tse
District councils in Hong Kong are in crisis following a wave of resignations. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE