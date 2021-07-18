Hong Kong police conduct a stop and search operation around Prince Edward and Mong Kok. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police to conduct anti-terror drills, may investigate people for leaving flowers at site where officer’s attacker died, chief says
- Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu says force will work with MTR Corporation, hotels and city’s shopping centres on drills
- Siu asks public to remain vigilant and work with law enforcement to combat those endangering national security
Topic | Hong Kong police
