Hong Kong police conduct a stop and search operation around Prince Edward and Mong Kok. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong police conduct a stop and search operation around Prince Edward and Mong Kok. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police conduct a stop and search operation around Prince Edward and Mong Kok. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong police to conduct anti-terror drills, may investigate people for leaving flowers at site where officer’s attacker died, chief says

  • Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu says force will work with MTR Corporation, hotels and city’s shopping centres on drills
  • Siu asks public to remain vigilant and work with law enforcement to combat those endangering national security

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 3:40pm, 18 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police conduct a stop and search operation around Prince Edward and Mong Kok. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong police conduct a stop and search operation around Prince Edward and Mong Kok. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police conduct a stop and search operation around Prince Edward and Mong Kok. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE