Election Committee polls will be held on September 19. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong electoral changes: number of eligible voters for powerful committee plunges 97 per cent, education subsector emerges biggest group
- Provisional figures show number of registered voters has shrunk 97 per cent from 246,000 in 2016 race
- Education subsector, now biggest voter group with 1,725 schools and institutions, had more than 100,000 individual electors before
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
Election Committee polls will be held on September 19. Photo: May Tse