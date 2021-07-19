Election Committee polls will be held on September 19. Photo: May Tse Election Committee polls will be held on September 19. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong electoral changes: number of eligible voters for powerful committee plunges 97 per cent, education subsector emerges biggest group

  • Provisional figures show number of registered voters has shrunk 97 per cent from 246,000 in 2016 race
  • Education subsector, now biggest voter group with 1,725 schools and institutions, had more than 100,000 individual electors before

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 1:00am, 19 Jul, 2021

