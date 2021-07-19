Chen Fen appears at Eastern Court on a charge of attempted rape. Photo: Winson Wong Chen Fen appears at Eastern Court on a charge of attempted rape. Photo: Winson Wong
Top executive of property giant China Evergrande appears in Hong Kong court charged with attempted rape

  • Chen Fen, a senior executive of China Evergrande, is accused of trying to assault a woman at her Happy Valley flat on March 2
  • Alleged offence followed a hotpot dinner – found to be in breach of Covid-19 rules – that was attended by Chen, three senior city officials and others

Brian Wong

Updated: 1:02pm, 19 Jul, 2021

