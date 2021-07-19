Chen Fen appears at Eastern Court on a charge of attempted rape. Photo: Winson Wong
Top executive of property giant China Evergrande appears in Hong Kong court charged with attempted rape
- Chen Fen, a senior executive of China Evergrande, is accused of trying to assault a woman at her Happy Valley flat on March 2
- Alleged offence followed a hotpot dinner – found to be in breach of Covid-19 rules – that was attended by Chen, three senior city officials and others
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Chen Fen appears at Eastern Court on a charge of attempted rape. Photo: Winson Wong