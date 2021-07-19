Attendees gather at the annual Hong Kong Book Fair on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Opposition camp’s diminished presence at Hong Kong Book Fair allows opportunity for pro-establishment voices, authors say
- Opposition-leaning media ‘have retreated under the national security law’, one author says, leaving spotlight to pro-establishment writers
- Regina Ip’s booth was visited by several senior officials, while 10 pro-establishment authors launched new book series on their political views
