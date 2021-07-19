Attendees gather at the annual Hong Kong Book Fair on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Attendees gather at the annual Hong Kong Book Fair on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Attendees gather at the annual Hong Kong Book Fair on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Opposition camp’s diminished presence at Hong Kong Book Fair allows opportunity for pro-establishment voices, authors say

  • Opposition-leaning media ‘have retreated under the national security law’, one author says, leaving spotlight to pro-establishment writers
  • Regina Ip’s booth was visited by several senior officials, while 10 pro-establishment authors launched new book series on their political views

Hong Kong Book Fair
Sammy Heung
Updated: 8:30pm, 19 Jul, 2021

