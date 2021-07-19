A man holds up the Chinese flag against the backdrop of Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour. Photo: Felix Wong A man holds up the Chinese flag against the backdrop of Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour. Photo: Felix Wong
A man holds up the Chinese flag against the backdrop of Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong electoral changes: ‘national security law, patriots’ should be publicity theme of coming Legislative Council polls

  • Electoral authorities present budget of promotional campaign for coming Legco race to lawmakers, but are accused of ‘missing the point’
  • Officials asked to proactively meet public to explain elections overhaul instead of expecting people to read prepared material

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:36pm, 19 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man holds up the Chinese flag against the backdrop of Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour. Photo: Felix Wong A man holds up the Chinese flag against the backdrop of Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour. Photo: Felix Wong
A man holds up the Chinese flag against the backdrop of Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE