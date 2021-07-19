A man holds up the Chinese flag against the backdrop of Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong electoral changes: ‘national security law, patriots’ should be publicity theme of coming Legislative Council polls
- Electoral authorities present budget of promotional campaign for coming Legco race to lawmakers, but are accused of ‘missing the point’
- Officials asked to proactively meet public to explain elections overhaul instead of expecting people to read prepared material
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
A man holds up the Chinese flag against the backdrop of Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour. Photo: Felix Wong